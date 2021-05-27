Menstrual Hygiene Day 2021: On this Menstrual Hygiene Day 2021, we at Jagran English bring you awareness on some of the key challenges related to menstrual hygiene during the Covid-19 pandemic.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: A key concern for girls and women amidst the Covid-19 pandemic spread across the world is menstrual hygiene. With India following stringent lockdown guidelines since March last year, it has become difficult for women to manage menstrual hygiene due to the challenges posed by shared facilities or supply hurdles. The most affected of them are the poor and a socially vulnerable lot who lack basic services leading to various menstrual health issues.

According to a UNICEF report an estimate of 1.8 million girls, women, and gender non-binary persons menstruate, yet millions of them don’t have access to resources to manage their monthly cycle in a dignified manner. The Covid-19 pandemic has only made it worse for most women.

On this Menstrual Hygiene Day 2021, we bring you awareness on some of the key challenges related to menstrual hygiene during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Key challenges related to menstrual hygiene during COVID

• Limited access to sanitary pads due to pandemic restrictions

• Limited access to sanitation facilities including water

• Limited access to social support

• Anxiety and stress over managing menstruation

• Distrusted manufacturing of menstrual hygiene products

The result of these challenges are far-fetching can have a negative impact on the lives of thousands of women who menstruate. Here, are some of the measures that can be taken to improve menstrual hygiene and health amid the pandemic.

Measures needed to maintain menstrual hygiene

• Create awareness in the community through ads and programs

• Ensure availability of menstrual products by bringing them under the preview of essential supply

• Ensure disposing facilities for menstrual products to maintain community hygiene

• Allow women doctors in PPE kits to take breaks for changing menstrual material

• Ensure wash facilities and services at Covid Centres that are female friendly and include people with disabilities

Posted By: Sugandha Jha