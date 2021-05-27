Menstruation is the most natural and reproductive cycle, but is stigmatized and has a lot of taboos attached to it. Myths and misconceptions present in the society are showing the impact on socio-cultural life of women and girls.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Living with dignity is a right of every woman. To advocate and to express the importance of menstrual hygiene management (MHM) many agencies and individuals share the platform together to celebrate Menstrual Hygiene Day on May 28th every year.

This special health day was initiated by the German non-profit WASH United in 2013. Since its first celebration in 2014, it has grown with voices and actions globally.

There are two specific missions of Menstrual Hygiene Day, the first one is to raise awareness and change social norms regarding talking and discussing the menstrual cycle. The second motive of the day is to pressurize the decision-makers to catalyze their actions for menstrual health and hygiene.

Menstruation is the most natural and reproductive cycle, but is stigmatized and has a lot of taboos attached to it. Myths and misconceptions present in the society are showing the impact on socio-cultural life of women and girls. It is compounded because of low level of knowledge, less education anf awareness of girls. These have harmful implications.

According to popular beliefs, women are prohibited to lead a normal lifestyle during menstrual cycle as they are treated like they are impure. Therefore, here we are with a few myths which need to be busted right now.

Myth: Restricted from offering prayers and puja or entering temple

Fact: It is only a cultural belief that women are impure during these times. It is a biological process, it is not related to religious sentiments or hygiene.

Myth: Not allowed to touch pickle because it will get rotten

Fact: A number of women previously and even now use cloth which is an unhygienic way of dealing with periods. This leads to the production of micro-organisms in your intimate areas and hand. Therefore, that's why it used to be considered unhygienic to touch the pickle and other kitchen ingredients. So, if you are using a sanitary pad which ideally you should, then there is no need to refrain yourself from entering the kitchen and cook.

Myth: Should not sleep on the bed amidst menstruation

Fact: Earlier when women used to apply a cloth instead of sanitary pads, they were not allowed to sleep on bed due to leakage problems. However, now when many women use hygienic and safe methods while their menstruation cycle, they don't need to follow the norm of not sleeping on bed.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal