New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: From using sanitary napkins for hours to excessive cleaning of the vagina, there are many mistakes that women do during periods without even knowing their harms. These practices can have an adverse effect on your health according to experts. Therefore, it is important to know the mistakes that you might be making during your monthly menstrual cycle.

Here are 5 mistakes most women commit during periods:

excessive cleaning of the vagina

While water is enough to clean the vagina, many women use scented soaps and shower gels to clean it. This can be harmful as the chemical present in such products can damage the skin near the vagina. It is very delicate which is why such products can even cause irritation and pain by killing the healthy bacteria which maintain the pH levels.

Taking painkillers

If you are one of those who use painkillers to get rid of menstrual cramps, you should stop it immediately. According to the American National Library of Medicine taking painkillers during periods eliminates the good bacteria from the body. This can lead to kidney, liver, and heart-related problems in the future. Instead, to get rid of the pain suck 2 cloves and 2 cardamoms in your mouth and it will give you instant relief. You can also use a hot water compress.

Do you use sanitary napkins for hours?

This is the most common unhealthy practice during periods. Using sanitary napkins for long reduces the air circulation in the vagina and gives rise to bacteria that can cause allergy or infection. Therefore, sanitary napkins should be changed at least after every three hours.

Avoid eating during periods

We understand that menstrual cramps can be irritating which might make you feel that you don't want to eat or do anything. But one must consume nutritious food and drink plenty of water during periods to avoid weakness and more pain.

(Disclaimer: the above-given information is based on online research. Jagran English does not vouch for its credibility)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha