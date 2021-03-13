Meena Sankranti 2021: It is believed that if the devotees donate things and help the needy people on this day, they get blessed with good luck and happiness.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: There are a total of twelve Sankratis that falls in a year. The Sankranti that falls in the last month of the Hindu calendar is known as Meena Sankranti. This day is very auspicious according to Hindu rituals. Meena Sankranti falls in the last month of the Hindu calendar and it marks the planetary movement in the zodiac sign Pisces. It is believed that in this month the Sun transits into the Pisces zodiac sign. On this auspicious day, the devotees take a dip in the holy river and it is believed that those people who worship Lord Sun on this day, get freed from all the sins.

When is Meena Sankranti?

This year, the Meena Sankranti will fall on March 14, 2021.

Shubh Muhurat timings of Meena Sankranti:

The Meena Sankranti Punya Kala will begin at 06:18 PM and it will end at 06:29 PM.

Significance of Meena Sankranti

On this auspicious day, the devotees get up early and restrain themself from consuming onion, garlic, and alcohol. This day is known as one of the most auspicious festivals in the Hindu calendar. On this day, the planetary movements take place and that makes the day longer and the night becomes shorter. It is believed that the devotees should chant mantras, and they should meditate to calm their soul and mind.

Mantras to chant on this day:

*"Om Bhoor Bhuwah swaha, Tat Savitur Varenyam, Bhargo Devasya Dheemahi, Dhiyo Yo Naha Prachodayat."

*"Om hram hrim hraum sah suryaya namah."

According to Hindu beliefs, if the devotees offer their prayers to Lord Sun on this day, all the negative thoughts gets vanished. On this day, the devotees should take a dip in the holy river Ganges. People also donate things to needy people on this day. It is believed that if the devotees donate things and help the needy people on this day, they get blessed with good luck and happiness.

