Measles Outbreak In Mumbai: All You Need To Know About This Infectious Disease

WITH the spike of dengue cases across the different parts of the country, measles is yet another disease unrolling in Mumbai. Five localities including Govandi of Mumbai have been affected by this disease since September 2022. Being one of the most contagious diseases, the complication of measles are resulting in the death reports of children and kids.

What is Measles?

Also known as Rubeola, measles is an infectious respiratory disease caused by a virus. It spreads easily and can be complicated and fatal for small children.

According to the report of The Measles and Rubella Initiative of 2019, measles kills around 300 children each day and it infects approximately 6 million people each year. One person with infected measles can infect another ten people. The measles vaccination resulted in a 73 per cent decrease in the death caused by this deadly disease between 2000 and 2018 worldwide.

Signs and Symptoms of Measles

The signs and symptoms of measles appear after around 10 to 14 days once exposed to the virus. Some common signs and symptoms include fever, dry cough, sore throat, runny nose, inflamed eyes, skin rashes, and tiny white spots with bluish-white centers inside the mouth of the inner lining of the cheek.

Spread of Measles

According to the Mayo Clinic, a person with measles can spread the virus to others for about eight days, starting four days before the rash and ending when the rash has been present for four days. Immediate health assistance should be provided by a health professional if your child has been exposed to measles or has a rash on the body that looks like measles.

Treatment of Measles

According to an article published in Healthline, there is no specific treatment for this deadly disease. The virus and symptoms typically disappear within two or three weeks of the infection. A measles vaccine is given within 72 hours of exposure to the virus and a dose of immune proteins called immunoglobulin is taken within six days of the exposure. Other medications are given to the patients to reduce fever, help boost the immune system, ease cough and sore throat and other signs and symptoms.

Measles in Adults

According to the Centers for Disease Control And Prevention (CDC), serious complications are not just common in young children, but adults over the age of 20 years can also get diagnosed with measles with a combination of complications including pneumonia, blindness and encephalitis.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional advice, diagnosis or treatment.)