Mauni Amavasya 2023: Date, Time, Significance And Other Important Details

Knowing the benefits of having a holy bath in the Ganges River on this day will be helpful to you. (File Image)

THIS YEAR'S Mauni Amavasya will be commemorated on January 21. For all Indians worldwide, this day is regarded as the most auspicious day in Hinduism. This Mauni Amavasya, sometimes referred to as Maghi Amavasya, occurs in the middle of the month of Magha. This year, the mauni and shani amavasya fall on the same day, which is why so many people take a plunge in the holy river Ganga to fulfil their desires.

According to News 18, the head of the astrology department at Shri Kallaji Vedic Vishwavidyalaya, Dr. Mrityunjay Tiwari, advised offering black sesame and mustard oil to Lord Shani. He gave this advice because he believed that receiving a blessing from Shani Dev would help you lessen the negative effects of the Shani Mahadasas of both the Saadhe Saati and Dhaiya year durations.

Mauni Amavasya, Date, And Time

This year's Mauni Amavasya will take place between 6:17 a.m. on January 21 and 02:22 a.m. on January 22, according to the drik panchang.

Taking A Ganga Bath On Mauni Amavasya Is Important

According to Hindu mythology, taking a bath in the Ganga's sacred water on this day will result in Lord Vishnu's blessings. In addition to this, it is also said that on the day of Mauni Amavasya, the Ganga, the most revered and holy river in Hinduism, turns into nectar. Mauni Amavasya Day is the most significant day in the Hindu calendar to take a sacred dip in the Ganges because of this belief. On this day, it is also said that taking a plunge in places like the sangam, nahsik, haridwar, and ujjain will wash away your sins and lead you to the road of salvation.

The Significance Of Mauni Amavasya

After taking a bath on the day of Mauni Amavasya, people perform Tarpan, Pind Daan, Shradh Karma, and other rituals to appease their ancestors. On this day, keeping a maunvrat entails fasting for the entire day without speaking a word.