New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Mauni Amavasya is celebrated with great pomp across the nation as it is considered one of the most auspicious Amavasya of all. According to the Hindu calendar, this year, Mauni Amavasya will be observed on February 1, 2022. According to the north Indian calendar, Mauni Amavasya usually falls in the middle of Magha month, also known as Maghi Amavasya. As per belief, devotees take a holy dip in the sacred river Ganga to ward off evil deeds committed in the past. Also, a day-long fast is observed, and some even observe 'moun vrat', not uttering even a word throughout the day. The daily bathing ritual starts on Paush Purnima and ends on Magha Purnima day.

Mauni Amavasya 2022: Date and Shubh Timing

Date: February 1, Tuesday

Amavasya Tithi Begins - 02:18 PM on Jan 31, 2022

Amavasya Tithi Ends - 11:15 AM on Feb 01, 2022

Mauni Amavasya 2022: Signifincance

As per Hindu belief when Amavasya is celebrated for two days then the first day marks Shraddha Amavasya and Mauni Amavasya. On the second-day people do charity and take a dip in holy water. Every year, on this day Kumbh Mela is organised in Pryagraj known as the day of Amrit Yoga and the day of Kumbh Parva.

People gather at Sangam ghat on this day and worship Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu. The Sangam is considered a sacred place, as its a confluence of three rivers Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati. Also, donating food, gold, clothing and other items to needy people is considered auspicious. Also, devotees light diya under a peepal tree.

Mauni Amavasya 2022: Puja Vidhi

- Get up early in the morning and take a holy dip in the sacred river.

- Wear fresh clothes and offer arghya to Lord Sun.

- Donate food, clothes or other things to needy people.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv