New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Devotees of Lord Vishnu will observe Matsya Jayanti on April 4 this year. The birth of Lord Vishnu in his first form, Matsya, is celebrated as Matsya Jayanti. Tremendous pomp and zeal can be witnessed at various Vishnu temples. The festival of Matsya Jayanti falls during the Chaitra Navratri season and overlaps with the Gangaur festival. Matsya Jayanti is also known as the birth anniversary of Lord Vishnu. Matsya was the first incarnation of Lord Vishnu during Satya Yuga.

Matsya Jayanti 2022: Date and time

The festival of Matsya Jayanti is observed on the Tritiya tithi of Chaitra, the Hindu month.

The Matsya Jayanti Tritiya starts at 12:28 on April 03, 2022, and will go on till 01: 54 on April 04, 2022.

A special Vishnu Puja is organised by the devotees of Lord Vishnu on the day of Matsya Jayanti.

Matsya Jayanti 2022 muhurat will start from 01:56 to 04:24 on April 04, 2022.

Matsya Jayanti 2022: Significance

Matsya is referred to the first of Lord Vishnu's 10 major incarnations. In order to restore cosmic equilibrium, Lord Vishnu is said to Earth in numerous avatars. It is said that the first avatar among these was Matsya and the birth of Lord Vishnu is celebrated in the Matsya Avatar.

The avatar of Matsya was transformed into a fish. It is believed that Lord Vishnu has saved the first man, Manu, from a catastrophic flood, according to legend.

During this festival event, people retell many instances about how Lord Vishnu brought order to the incarnation.

On this day, people visit Lord Vishnu's temple to offer their prayers and perform dedicated aartis and puja.

