New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Shivratri is one the most auspicious days in the Hindu calendar that is dedicated one of the principal deities of Hinduism, Lord Shiva. The auspicious day of Shivratri is celebrated with a lot of zeal and fervour and people also observe fast on this day to seek Lord Shiva's blessings and seek salvation, liberation and freedom from all misfortunes of the life.

Masik Shivratri is one of those days that is observed every month to pay respect to Lord Shiva and Goddess Shakti. According to panchang, Masik Shivratri is observed on the Chaturdashi of Krishna Paksha, the 14th day of each month.

Masik Shivratri January 2021:

Unlike Mahashivratri which is observed once in a month, Masik Shivratri is celebrated in each month. In this month, Masik Shivratri will be observed on January 11, 2021 (Monday).

What about the shubh muhurat of Masik Shivratri January 2021?

The shubh muhurat of Masik Shivratri in January 2021 will begin at 14.32 pm on Monday and will continue till 12.22 pm on Tuesday.

What about the puja vidhi of Masik Shivratri January 2021?

On this auspicious day, devotees wake up early in the morning and take bath quickly to worship Lord Shiva. Special puja and aarti of Lord Shiva are done to seek his blessings. The devotees also offer water, milk, yoghurt, ghee, honey, sugar, fruits and different kinds of sweets and desserts to Lord Shiva on this special day. Some of the devotees also worship Goddess Parvati, Lord Kartik and Lord Ganesha, along with Lord Shiva, on this day.

Some married woman also observe a fast on each Masik Shivratri to maintain peace and tranquillity in their married life. On the other hand, most of the unmarried girls and women observe fast to find a suitable spouse for them.

What is the beej mantra for Masik Shivratri January 2021?

The beej mantra for Masik Shivratri January 2021 is "Om Namah Shivay".

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma