New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Shivratri is an auspicious festival that is dedicated to Lord Shiva. According to the Hindu calendar, this day is observed on the Chaturdashi of Krishna paksha every month. This time, Masik Shivratri will be observed on Wednesday i.e. on February 10. On this day, the devotees worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, it is believed that the devotees who observe a day-long fast on this day, attain salvation and freedom from the struggles.

The meaning of the word 'Masik' means monthly and 'Shivratri' means the night of Lord Shiva. Thus, this festival is observed every month, whereas, on the other hand, the festival of Maha Shivratri falls once a year.

When is Masik Shivratri in February?

This month, the auspicious festival dedicated to Lord Shiva will be observed on Wednesday i.e. February 10, 2021.

What is the tithi of Masik Shivratri in February 2021?

According to DrikPanchang, the tithi will begin at 2:05 AM on February 10 and will end at 1:08 AM on February 11.

Significance of Masik Shivratri

On this day, the devotees should get up early and take bath. After that, the devotees should visit the Shiva temple and pray for the well being of everyone. Devotees should chant the mantras of Lord Shiva. Mantras like 'Om Namah Shivay' and 'Om Trayambakam Yajaamahe, Sugandhim Pushti-Vardhanam, Urvaarukamiva Bandhanaan, Mrityor-Mukssiiya Maamrataat ' should be chanted on this day.

It is believed that if the married women keep a day-long fast on this day, the life of their husbands gets increased and the unmarried women who keep a fast on this day, get blessed with a suitable partner.

The devotees also offer holy Ganges water, honey, vibhuti, and rosewater to the idol of Lord Shiva. Once the puja is completed, the devotees perform the puja aarti and after that, the prasad is distributed.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma