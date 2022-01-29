New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: On January 30, people in India will celebrate Masik Shivratri. The auspicious day carries a special significance for people who are the devotees of Lord Shiva. As per the Hindu calendar, the day falls in the month Magh and has a huge spiritual as well as special religious belief. Chaturdashi Tithi during Krishna Paksha of every Hindu calendar month is Masik Shivratri.

On this special day, devotees of Lord Shiva observe fast and worship Lord Shiva and Mother Parvati. Devotees across the country observe fast with the belief of fulfilling their wishes and dreams. As per astrologers, people who are unmarried should also observe the monthly Shivratri fast. By doing so, they will get Lord Shiva's blessing to find a suitable life partner.

Significance

It is believed that observing the Mahashivratri fast helps in removing all your troubles and fulfilling your dreams. According to Hindu Mythology, Shankaracharya had conquered death by chanting the Mahamrityunjaya mantra. People who are unmarried also keep the fast to get a suitable life partner for them.

Masik Shivratri 2022: Date and time

The Masik Shivratri will start on January 30 at 05:28 PM and will end at 02:18 PM on January 31. As per rituals and beliefs, the Puja for Masik Shivratri is done during the night. Therefore; devotees will observe the Masik Shivratri fast on January 30.

Masik Shivratri Pujan Timings 2022:

The timings to perform Masik Shivratri Pujan is from 12:26 AM to 01:17 AM, on January 31, 2022.

Masik Shivratri 2022: Shiva Mantras

1. Shiva Moola Mantra

Om Namah Shivaya॥

2. Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra

Om Tryambakam Yajamahe Sugandhim Pushti-Vardhanam

Urvarukamiva Bandhanan Mrityormukshiya Mamritat॥

3. Rudra Gayatri Mantra

Om Tatpurushaya Vidmahe Mahadevaya Dhimahi

Tanno Rudrah Prachodayat॥

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen