New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The holy festival of Masik Shivratri will be celebrated on the 2nd of December this year. It is celebrated every month on the Chaturdashi of Krishna Paksha. At the same time, Mahashivratri is celebrated on the Chaturdashi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Magha. On Mahashivratri, the devotees observe a fast and worship Lord Shiva and Mother Parvati. It is a religious belief that by performing the Mahashivratri fast, devotees get their dreams fulfilled. According to astrologers, unmarried girls and boys should observe the monthly Shivratri fast. It helps them to seek Lord Shiva's blessing to find a suitable match. Let us tell you more about the fast in detail:

Mahashivratri puja date and time

The time of Chaturdashi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Margashirsh will start at 8:26 pm on 2nd December and will end on 3rd December at 4:55 pm, according to the Panchang. On the day, worshiping in 'Nishakal' has special significance. For this devotees can worship Lord Shiva on the night of 2nd December.

Significance

The Mahashivratri fast is said to help in removing all your troubles and fulfilling your dreams. It is believed that Shankaracharya had conquered death by chanting the Mahamrityunjaya mantra. That is why the mantra is of so much importance even in modern times. The fast is also beneficial for young girls and boys to find their life partner.

How to perform the puja

On Mahashivratri, you should get up early in the morning at Brahma Muhurta and take the name of Lord Shiva and Mother Parvati. Then you should clean the house and take bath with water containing Gangajal. After that, worship Lord Shiva and Mother Parvati with milk, curd, panchamrit, fruits, flowers, incense, lamp, cannabis, datura and Bilva leaves. Then do aarti and make your wish in front of Lord Shiva. You are required to fast on the day as per your capacity and willingness. If you wish, you can also eat fruits and drink water once a day during the fast. In the evening, do aarti and offer fruits to the gods. Finally, on the next day, after completing the prayers, break the fast. At this time, you should donate to the needy and Brahmins. Then you can eat the food yourself.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha