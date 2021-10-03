New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Masik Shivratri is dedicated to Lord Shiva, is considered to be powerful and auspicious fast. Masik is monthly and Shivratri is the night of Shiva. This fast is observed monthly on the 14th day (Chaturdashi) of every month during the waning moon as per Hindu Lunar Calendar.

Masik Shivratri 2021: Date and time

Chaturdashi starts: Oct. 4 at 21:05

Chaturdashi ends: Oct. 5 at 19:04

Sunrise 06:15

Sunset 18:03

Masik Shivratri 2021: Significance

As per Indian Mythology, during midnight of Maha Shivaratri, in the form of Linga, Lord Shiva appeared. Lord Vishnu and Lord Brahma were the first to worship Shiva Linga. Sacred scriptures also say Goddess Lakshmi, Saraswati and other goddesses also observed this fast

It is believed that with the grace and blessings of Lord Shiva one can get all the desires fulfilled. Unmarried women observe this fast to get the life partner of their choice. Married women pray for peace and happiness in their married life.

Masik Shivratri 2021: Puja rituals

- To observe Masik Shivratri fast one has to start it from Maha Shivaratri day and then continue it for a year.

-Shivaratri Pujan is suggested during midnight at Nishita kaal, it prevails for two Ghati.

Masik Shivratri 2021: Shiva Mantras

1. Shiva Moola Mantra

Om Namah Shivaya॥

2. Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra

Om Tryambakam Yajamahe Sugandhim Pushti-Vardhanam

Urvarukamiva Bandhanan Mrityormukshiya Mamritat॥

3. Rudra Gayatri Mantra

Om Tatpurushaya Vidmahe Mahadevaya Dhimahi

Tanno Rudrah Prachodayat॥

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal