Masik Shivratri is celebrated every month to get the blessings of Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati. This year the auspicious festival is falling on June 8, Tuesday. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Lord Shiva is worshipped as God of Gods. On every Krishna Paksh Chaturdashi i.e. fourteenth day of Hindu calender Masik Shivratri is celebrated. The Shivratri in the month of phalgun is known as Mahashivratri.

This month Jyeshtha Krishna paksh chaturdashi is falling on June 8, 2021. Masik Shivratri will be celebrated on this pious day.

Masik Shivratri 2021: Date and time

Chaturdashi start June 8, 2021 at 09:54 am

Chaturdashi end. June 9, 2021 at 12:27 pm

Masik Shivratri 2021: Auspicious time

11:53 pm June 8th - 12:42 am June 9th

Sunrise - 6:21 am Sunset 6:13 pm

Brahm muhurat - 4:44 am to 5:33 am

Masik Shivratri 2021: Significance

Mythology beliefs say that Lord Shiva appeared as Linga at the midnight of Mahashivratri. It was worshipped by Lord Brahma and Lord Vishnu. It is celebrated as convergence of the forces of Shiva and Shakti. Masik Shivratri is celebrated every month to get blessings of Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati. Ornaments like moon, snake, bhasm, damru etc. of Lord Shiva are symbolic of wisdom, vigilance, purity, alertness etc. Lord Shiva bless the humanity and religious souls. Unmarried girls do this fast to get husband of their choice. Married women to maintain peace and happiness in married life.

Masik Shivratri 2021: Puja vidhi

- Fast of Shivratri starts at the dawn and continue all day night. It concludes the next day during parana timings according to panchang.

-Devotees take early bath.

- They visit temples or pray in front of idols of Lord Shiva and Lingam.

- Abhishek of Lingam is done by pouring water or gangajal, milk, yoghurt, ghee, sugar, honey, sandalwood paste, bilva patr and flower of madar etc.

- Tulsi leaves are not offered.

-Puja at Nishith kaal is more auspicious.

- Shivratri means night of Shiva, devotees listen glories of Shiva and chant Shiva mantras whole night.

- Fast must be done with pure soul and with control of senses.

- Devotees keep virtue and abstain from evils.

- Aarti and prasad distribution is done.

Masik Shivratri 2021: Mantras

1. Shiva Moola Mantra

Om Namah Shivaya॥

2. Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra

Om Tryambakam Yajamahe Sugandhim Pushti-Vardhanam

Urvarukamiva Bandhanan Mrityormukshiya Mamritat॥

3. Rudra Gayatri Mantra

Om Tatpurushaya Vidmahe Mahadevaya Dhimahi

Tanno Rudrah Prachodayat॥





Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal