New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Masik Shivratri falls every month on the Chaturdashi, the 14th day of Krishna Paksha. It is one of the auspicious days for all the Hindus as its dedicated to Lors Shiva. The special day marks the convergence of Shiva and Shakti, so on this day, devotees observe a day-long fast and worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Paravati.

As per Hindu mythology, devotees who observe fast on this day seek his blessings for inner peace and salvation (Moksha). According to the Panchang, this month, Masik Shivratri is falling on September 5.

Masik Shivratri 2021: Date & Time

Date: September 5, Sunday

Shubh Muhurat Begins: 09:05 pm, September 4

Shubh Muhurat Ends: 07:04 pm, September 5

Kutup Muhurat: 11:45 am to 12:32 pm

Rohina Muhurat: 12:32 pm to 01:19 pm

Aparahna Kaal: 01:19 pm to 03:41 pm

Masik Shivratri 2021: Puja Vidhi

- On this day, wake up early, take a bath and wear clean clothes

- Visit the temple at midnight, Nishtha Kaal, for Abhishek of Lingam by honey, curd, milk water, ghee, etc.

- Do tilak with sandalwood paste and offer bhel patra and dhaatura.

- Recite mantras and conclude the puja by performing Shiva aarti

- Avoid offering or consuming Tulsi leaves on this day

- Fast must be done with a pure intention and with control of senses.

Masik Shivratri 2021: History

As per Hindu mythology, on this day at midnight, Lord Shiva appeared in a Linga form. Since then, every Chaturdashi, we started observing the day as Masik Shivratri. Also, this day celebrates the convergence of the forces of Shiva and Shakti. However, the most significant Shivaratri, known as Maha Shivaratri, falls every year during February or March.

Masik Shivratri 2021: Mantra

1. Shiva Moola Mantra

Om Namah Shivaya||

2. Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra

Om Tryambakam Yajamahe Sugandhim Pushti-Vardhanam

Urvarukamiva Bandhanan Mrityormukshiya Mamritat||

3. Rudra Gayatri Mantra

Om Tatpurushaya Vidmahe Mahadevaya Dhimahi

Tanno Rudrah Prachodayat||

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv