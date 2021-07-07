Masik Shivratri 2021: As per Hindu belief, if an unmarried girl observes a fast on Masik Shivratri, Lord Shiva bestows her with a suitable groom.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Masik Shivratri 2021 is observed every month on the Chaturdashi Tithi, the 14th day of Krishna Paksha, according to the Hindu calendar. Masik Shivratri of Ashadh month will be celebrated on July 8, 2021. On this day, devotees worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and seek their blessing for a prosperous and peaceful life by observing a day-long fast. Also, as per Hindu belief, if an unmarried girl observes a fast on Masik Shivratri, Lord Shiva bestows her with a suitable groom.

Masik Shivratri 2021 Date and Shubh Muhurat

Brahma Muhurta- 03:41 AM to 04:23 AM, July 8, Thursday

Abhijit Muhurta- 11:26 AM to 12:20 PM, July 8, Thursday

Vijay Muhurta- 02:09 PM to 03:04 PM, July 8, Thursday

Twilight Muhurta- 06:28 PM to 06:52 PM, July 8, Thursday

Amrit Kaal- 11:12 AM to 12:59 PM, July 8, Thursday

Nishita Muhurta- 11:32 PM to 12:14 AM, July 9, Friday

Masik Shivratri 2021: Significance

As per Hindu mythology, on this day at midnight Lord Shiva appeared in a Linga form, and this is one of the reasons why we celebrate this day as Masik Shivratri. Also, this day celebrates the convergence of the forces of Shiva and Shakti.

Masik Shivratri 2021: Puja Vidhi

- On this day wake up early, take a bath and wear clean clothes

- Visit the temple for Abhishek of Lingam by honey, curd, milk water, ghee, etc. Do tilak with sandalwood paste and offer bhel patra and dhaatura.

- Avoid offering or consuming Tulsi leaves on this day

- Observe puja at Nishith Kaal as it's considered auspicious

- Recite mantras and conclude the puja by performing Shiva aarti

Masik Shivratri 2021: Mantra

1. Shiva Moola Mantra

Om Namah Shivaya||

2. Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra

Om Tryambakam Yajamahe Sugandhim Pushti-Vardhanam

Urvarukamiva Bandhanan Mrityormukshiya Mamritat||

3. Rudra Gayatri Mantra

Om Tatpurushaya Vidmahe Mahadevaya Dhimahi

Tanno Rudrah Prachodayat||

