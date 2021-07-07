Masik Shivratri 2021: Know date, time, puja vidhi and significance of Ashadh Masik Shivratri
New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Masik Shivratri 2021 is observed every month on the Chaturdashi Tithi, the 14th day of Krishna Paksha, according to the Hindu calendar. Masik Shivratri of Ashadh month will be celebrated on July 8, 2021. On this day, devotees worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and seek their blessing for a prosperous and peaceful life by observing a day-long fast. Also, as per Hindu belief, if an unmarried girl observes a fast on Masik Shivratri, Lord Shiva bestows her with a suitable groom.
Masik Shivratri 2021 Date and Shubh Muhurat
Brahma Muhurta- 03:41 AM to 04:23 AM, July 8, Thursday
Abhijit Muhurta- 11:26 AM to 12:20 PM, July 8, Thursday
Vijay Muhurta- 02:09 PM to 03:04 PM, July 8, Thursday
Twilight Muhurta- 06:28 PM to 06:52 PM, July 8, Thursday
Amrit Kaal- 11:12 AM to 12:59 PM, July 8, Thursday
Nishita Muhurta- 11:32 PM to 12:14 AM, July 9, Friday
Masik Shivratri 2021: Significance
As per Hindu mythology, on this day at midnight Lord Shiva appeared in a Linga form, and this is one of the reasons why we celebrate this day as Masik Shivratri. Also, this day celebrates the convergence of the forces of Shiva and Shakti.
Masik Shivratri 2021: Puja Vidhi
- On this day wake up early, take a bath and wear clean clothes
- Visit the temple for Abhishek of Lingam by honey, curd, milk water, ghee, etc. Do tilak with sandalwood paste and offer bhel patra and dhaatura.
- Avoid offering or consuming Tulsi leaves on this day
- Observe puja at Nishith Kaal as it's considered auspicious
- Recite mantras and conclude the puja by performing Shiva aarti
Masik Shivratri 2021: Mantra
1. Shiva Moola Mantra
Om Namah Shivaya||
2. Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra
Om Tryambakam Yajamahe Sugandhim Pushti-Vardhanam
Urvarukamiva Bandhanan Mrityormukshiya Mamritat||
3. Rudra Gayatri Mantra
Om Tatpurushaya Vidmahe Mahadevaya Dhimahi
Tanno Rudrah Prachodayat||
Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv