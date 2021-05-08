Masik Shivaratri May 2021: As per Hindu belief, unmarried woman who observes this fast are blessed with the suitable groom and their husband's life gets increased.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Masik Shivratri is one of the most auspicious days of Hindus as, on this day, Lord Shiva appeared in a Linga form. As per the Hindu calendar, every month, Shivratri falls on the Chaturdashi of Krishna Paksha. For unversed, Masik means 'Month', and Shivratri means 'The Night of Lord Shiva'. This month, the holy day will be observed on May 9, Sunday. On this day, devotees observe day-long fast and worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati for a peaceful life. As per Hindu belief, unmarried woman who observes this fast are blessed with the suitable groom and their husband's life gets increased. As the day is around the corner, we have brought you some necessary details on how to observe the fast and puja vidhi.

Masik Shivratri May 2021 Date

Date: May 9, 2021, Sunday

Masik Shivratri May 2021 Shubh Muhurat

Brahma Muhurta - 3:59 am to 4:42 pm

Abhijit Muhurta - 11:39 am to 12:32 pm

Vijay Muhurta - 2:19 pm to 3:12 pm

Twilight Muhurta - 6:32 pm to 6:56 pm

Amrit Kaal - 2:49 pm to 4:36 pm

Nishita Muhurta - 11:44 pm May 9 to 12:26 am May 10

Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga - 5:29 pm May 9 to 5:25 am May 10

Masik Shivratri May 2021 Puja Vidhi

- Wake up early in the morning, bathe and wear clean clothes

- Assemble the puja samigiri such as belpatra, raw milk, honey, curd, water, gangajal, bilva leaves, datura, ghee, Chandan, janeu, fruits, etc

- Light incense stick and offer flowers and do abhishekam by offering honey, curd, gangajal, water, raw milk, etc

- Offer clean clothes and tie janeu

- Offer fruits to Shiva as a prasad

- Chant Shiva mantras, stotram, shiva Chalisa and conclude the puja by performing aarti

Masik Shivratri May 2021 Significance

As per Hindu mythology, on this tithi Goddess Saraswati, Sita, Lakshmi, Gayatri, Rati, and Savitri observed a day-long fast. By worshipping Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati on this day, devotees get rid of their past and present sins. Also, by observing fast, devotees can attain salvation.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv