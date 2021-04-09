Masik Shivaratri April 2021: As per the Hindu calendar, every month Shivratri is celebrated on the Chaturdashi of Krishna Paksha. Read on to know more.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Masik Shivratri holds great significance for all Hindus. As per the Hindu calendar, every month Shivratri is celebrated on the Chaturdashi of Krishna Paksha. This month, Masik Shivratri is falling on April 10, 2021. On this day, devotees observe a long day fast and worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. According to Hindu belief, devotees who observe fast on this day gets rid of all their sins and attains salvation. Also, if an unmarried woman observes this fast, she is blessed with a suitable spouse. For unversed, Masik means 'Monthly' and Shivratri means 'The Night of Lord Shiva'.

Now, as the auspicious day is around the corner, we have brought you some necessary details such as shubh muhurat, puja vidhi and significance.

Masik Shivratri April 2021 Date and Shubh Muhurat

Masik Shivratri Date: April 10, Saturday

Masik Shivratri Shubh Tithi begins: 4:27 am, April 10

Masik Shivratri Shubh Tithi ends: 6:03 am, April 11

Masik Shivratri April 2021 Puja Vidhi

1. Wake up early, take a bath and wear clean, fresh clothes

2. Light incense stick, offer Bel Patra and Dhatura. Chant Shiva Chalisa, mantras, and do aarti.

3. For prasad, offer fruits and sweets to Lord Shiva

4. Visit the nearby Shiv temple and offer Abhishek milk, curd, honey and water on Shivling.

Also, along with Shiva and Parvati, devotees can worship Lord Ganesha and Lord Kartik on this auspicious day.

Masik Shivratri April 2021 Significance

According to Hindu belief, Goddess Lakshmi, Saraswati, Savitri, Gayatri, Sita and Rati observed fast on this day. It is believed that observing fast on this day helps you in warding off past and present bad sins and attains salvation. The blessing of Lord Shiva and Parvati remains with them always. Also, married women, who observe the fast on this day, the life of their husbands gets increased.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv