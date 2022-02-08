New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Masik Karthigai is mainly celebrated in Tamil Nadu during Kartik Nakshatra as it is dedicated to Lord Katikaye, son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. On this day, devotees light traditional earthen oil lamps and worship Lord Shiva and Lord Kartikaye for a peaceful, prosperous and healthy future. It was on this tithi Lord Shiva converted himself in an endless flame of light to prove his supremacy to Lord Vishnu and Lord Brahma.

Also, devotees on this day decorate their house and entrance post-sunset with Kolam as it is believed to bring positivity. To celebrate the day, they also prepare delicacies such as Nellu Pori, Vadai, Adai, Appam and Muttai Pori.

Masik Karthigai 2022: Date and Shubh Muhurat

Date: February 9, Wednesday

Dur Muhurtam12:13 PM to 12:58 PMAmrit Kalam09:42 PM to 11:30 PM

Nakshathram: Karthigai up to 12:23 AM, February 10

Tamil Yoga: Amrutha up to 12:23 AM, February 10

Masik Karthikai 2022: Significance

As per legends, on this tithi, Lord Brahma and Lord Vishnu on who is the superior most god. Seeing this Lord Shiva turned himself into an endless light and asked both of them to trace its source and end.

Lord Vishu immediately transformed into a board and dug deep inside the earth to find the source, while Lord Brahma turned into a Swan and flew upwards. After an extensive search, Lord Vishnu accepted his draft, but Lord Brahma asked Ketaki flower to testify his findings. Lord Shiva knew that Lord Brahma is lying, so he punished him by cursing him that he wouldn't be worshipped in temples.

As per DrikPanchang.com, Karthigai is observed every month, but the most significant day falls in the month of Karthikai (which is the same as Solar month Vrischika in other Hindu calendars).

