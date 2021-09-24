New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Masik Karthigai is also called Karthigai Deepam. The festival is observed in Tamil Nadu and is a popular festival of Hindus. The auspicious day is celebrated in the month of Karthikai when Karthikai Nakshatra prevails during Ratrimana. September 25 will be observed as Masik Karthikai this month.

The festival is observed once a month. On this day, Tamil Hindus decorate their homes with Kolam and light lamp oils after the sunset. Devotees offer prayers to Lord Shiva and Lord Murugan. On a special day, food such as Adai, Vadai, Appam, Nellu Pori, and Muttai Pori, etc., are prepared to be offered to the god.

Masik Karthigai: Date and Time

The festival of Lord Shiva and Lord Murugan will be observed on September 25, 2021. The Karthigai will start from 12:18 pm on Sunday i.e September 25 and will end at 2:50 pm on September 26.

Masik Karthigai: Puja Vidhi

On this day devotees clean their house and decorate it with flowers. Later they make lamps of jaggery and light them with ghee. After all the food is prepared, Puja is done and Lord Murugan and Lord Shiva are offered with aarti.

Masik Karthigai: Significance

The auspicious day is observed to mark Lord Shiva's supremacy as Lord Shiva appeared as an endless fiery pillar after Lord Brahma and Lord Vishu quarreled over each other's supremacy. To end the quarrel and bring peace again Lord Shiva emerged as a supreme Jyoti (light), and this light was manifested as Jyotirlingas.

As per the legends, Lord Murugan was born from the third eye of Lord Shiva on that day. It is said that the Lord came into being in six different parts. Each part was named differently. Eventually, Goddess Parvati combined all the six entities and gave form to a little boy. That little boy was called Karthikey, the second son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Paravati.

The festival is very famous in Tiruvannamalai hills. On this special day of Lord Shiva, a huge lamp is fired on the hills and then prayers are offered to him.

Posted By: Ashita Singh