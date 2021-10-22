New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Masik Karthigai 2021, also known as Karthigai Deepam, is one of the significant festivals for all Hindu Tamils. As per Hindu mythology, it was on this day Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati's second son Lord Karthikey was born. Also, on this day, Lord Shiva converted himself into an endless flame to resolve the fight between Lord Brahma and Lord Vishnu over each other's supremacy. This auspicious day falls every month on Thiruthiyai Tithi during the Krishna Paksha.

The Karthikgai festival in Thiruvannamalai hills is very popular. On this day, huge fire lamps are lit, which is visible from several kilometres around the hills. Devotees come here to pray to Lord Shiva and seek his blessings.

Masik Karthigai 2021: Date and Time

Date: October 23, 2021, Saturday

Shubh Tithi Begins: 6:27 AM, October 23, Saturday

Shubh Tithi Ends: 3:01 AM, October 24, Sunday

Abhijit: 11:43 AM to 12:28 PM, Saturday

Masik Karthigai 2021: Significance

Although this festival is observed every month, the most significant day falls in the month of Karthikai month. It was on this day, Lord Shiva proved he is supreme by converting into a Jyoti, which is also known as Jyotirlingas.

Another tale connects with the birth of Lord Karthikay, who was born from the third eye of Lord Shiva. Lord Karthikay is also known as Lord Muruga, Subramanya and Shanmuga.

Masik Karthigai 2021: Puja Vidhi

On this day, devotees clean their house and decorate it with flowers. Later they make lamps of jaggery and light them with ghee. Also, they prepare delicious food and offer Lord Kurugan and Lord Shiva. Later, it is distributed among family members and neighbours as prasad.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv