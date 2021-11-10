New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Masik Durgashtami is a monthly event dedicated to Goddess Durga. This day devotees of Maa Durga observe fast. For the unversed, this auspicious day is observed every month on Ashtami tithi of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month of Hindu Luni-Solar calendar.

And the next Masik Durgashtami 2021 will be falling on November 11.

Masik Durgashtami 2021: Date and time

Masik Durgashtami on Thursday, November 11th

Ashtami tithi begins - November 11 at 06:49 am

Ashtami tithi ends - November 12 at 05:51 am

Masik Durgashtami 2021: Significance

Goddess Durga holds different weapons in her hands. On Durgashtami day the weapons of Goddess Durga are worshiped. As weapons are called astras, this celebration is also known as ' Astra Puja'. Arms and other forms of martial arts are displayed on this day hence also referred as Virashtami. In some parts of Andhra Pradesh, this day is celebrated as Bathukamma Panduga.

Devotees have faith that by observing Durgashtami vrat Goddess Durga bestows with happiness and good fortune in their families.

Masik Durgashtami 2021: Rituals

- Fasting is an important ritual of the day

- Devotees on this day after taking early bath start worshipping Goddess Durga.

- Goddess Durga is installed on a red cloth on a platform.

- Flowers, Chandan , Naivedya are offered to Goddess

- Deepak and incense sticks are lit.

- Devi mantras are chanted and Durga Chalisa is also recited.

- Ashtami vrat katha is said and listened by devotees.

Masik Durgashtami 2021: Mantra

1. Yaa Devi Sarva Bhooteshu Shakti Roopena Samsthitah

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namaha.

2. Sarva Mangal Mangalye,

Shive Sarvartha Sadhika

Sharanye Trayambake Gauri,

Narayani Namostute.

3. Sarva badhavinirmukto

dhan dhanya sutanvitah

Manushyo matprasaden

bhavishyati na sanshaya.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal