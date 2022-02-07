New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Masik Durga Ashtami is one of the most important festivals for Hindus as it is dedicated to Goddess Durga. The day falls on the Ashtami Tithi of Shukla Paksha, every month, and this month it will be observed on February 8, 2022. On this day, devotees worship Goddess and observe a day-long fast to seek her blessings for a prosperous future. The most significant Durga Ashtami is known as Maha Ashtami, which falls in the month of Ashwin during nine days of Shardiya Navratri celebrations.

According to mpanchang.com, " In several communities in India, Astra Puja (worshipping the weapons) or Ayudha Puja is also conducted in honour of Maa Durga’s chivalrous act. This day is also known as Vira Ashtami."

Masik Durga Ashtami 2022: Date and Shubh Timing

Date: February 8, 2022

Ashtami Tithi Begins - 06:15 AM, February 08

Ashtami Tithi Ends - 08:30 AM, February 09

Masik Durga Ashtami 2022: Significance

Masik Durgashtami, also known as Maas Durgashtami, was on this day Goddess Durga came into being after being created by the Trinity--Brahma, Vishnu and Maheshwara (Shiva). Goddess Durga is considered one of the most powerful famine figures who eradicated several asuras and brought righteousness in the universe. As per belief, those who observe Durga Ashtami fast gets protection from evil and misery by destroying ego, anger, selfishness etc.

Masik Durgashtami 2021: Puja Vidhi

- Wake up early, bathe and wear clean clothes.

- Offer incense stick, flower and apply Chandan on Goddess Durga.

- Recite mantras or read Durga Chalisa and Durga Ashtami Vrat katha.

- Offer bhog and conclude the puja by performing Durga Maa aarti.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv