New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Durga Ashtami is observed every month during the Ashtami Tithi of Shukla Paksha, as per the Hindu calendar. Devotees on this day worship Goddess Durga and observe a day-long fast to seek her blessings for a healthy and wealthy life. As we have entered the new year, so the first Masik Durga Ashtami of 2022 will be observed on January 10.

The most significant Durga Ashtami, which is known as Mahashtami, falls in the month of Ashwin during nine days of Shardiya Navratri festivities.

Masik Durga Ashtami 2022: Date and Shubh Timing

Date: January 10, Monday

Shubh Timings Begins: 11:08 AM, January 09

Shubh Timings Ends: 12:24 PM, January 10

Masik Durga Ashtami 2022: Significance

As per Hindu texts, on this day, Goddess Durga came into being after being created by the Tri Murti--Brahma, Vishnu and Maheshwara, to assassinate the demon Mahishasura. A divine power emerged from the holy Ganga and entered the divine feminine with ten arms, called Goddess Durga. She represents the power of the supreme being that preserves righteousness and moral order in the universe. It is said that those who worship Goddess Durga and observe a day-long fast, Maa Durga protects them with evil and misery.

Also, as per Hindu belief, in some parts of western India, there is a tradition of sowing barley seeds on Masik Durga Ashtami day. After the seeds are 3-5 inches tall, they are offered to the Goddess and later distributed among all family members.

Masik Durga Ashtami 2022: Puja Vidhi

- Wake up early in the morning, bathe and wear clean clothes.

- Offer incense stick, flower and apply Chandan on the idol of Goddess Durga.

- Recite mantras or read Durga Chalisa and Durga Ashtami Vrat katha.

- Conclude the puja by performing Durga Maa aarti.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv