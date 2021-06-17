New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The Durga Ashtami is one of the auspicious and significant days for all the Hindus as it celebrates the destroyer of evil, strength, optimism and virtue of Goddess Durga. Masik Durga Ashtami 2021 is observed monthly on the Ashtami tithi or the 8th day of the Shukla Paksha. This month the auspicious day is falling on June 18, Friday. According to Hindu belief, observing day-long fast and worshipping Goddess Shakti will bring success, prosperity, peace and happiness to the lives of devotees.

Masik Durga Ashatami 2021 Date & Shubh Timing

Masik Durgashtami Date: June 18, 2021, Friday

Magha Shukla Ashtami Tithi Begins - 9:59 PM, June 17, 2021

Magha Shukla Ashtami Tithi Ends - 8:39 PM, June 18, 2021

Masik Durgashtami 2021: Puja Vidhi

- Wake up early, bathe and wear clean clothes

- Offer incense stick, flower and apply Chandan on Goddess Durga

- Recite mantras or read Durga Chalisa and Durga Ashtami Vrat katha

- Conclude the puja by performing Durga Maa aarti

Masik Durga Ashtami 2021: Significance

Also known as Maas Durga Ashtami, is observed by both men and women. According to Hindu mythology, it was on this day Goddess Durga was created by Tri Murti, that is, Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva and her soul came to being on the day of Shukla Paksha Ashtami. The Ashwin Durga Ashtami, also known as Shardiya Navratri or Maha Navratri, is the most popular and significant Navratri of all Navratris. It is believed by observing fast on this day, Maa Durga will bestow her devotees with happiness, peace and success.

As per Hindu belief, in some parts of western India, there is a tradition of sowing barley seeds on this auspicious day. After the seeds are 3-5 inches tall, they are offered to the Goddess and later distributed among all family members.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv