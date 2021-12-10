New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Masik Durga Ashtami is one of the important days, as it is dedicated to Goddess Durga. The day falls on the eighth day of Shukla Paksha of each month, as per the Hindu calendar. The last Masik Durga Ashtami of 2021 will be observed on December 11, 2021. Devotees on this day observe a day-long fast and seek blessings for a prosperous, wealthy and healthy life.

The most significant Durga Ashtami, which is known as Mahashtami, falls in the month of Ashwin during nine days of Shardiya Navratri festivities.

Masik Durga Ashtami 2021: Date and Shubh Timing

Date: December 11, Saturday

Shubh Timing Begins - 07:09 PM, December 10

Shubh Timing Ends Ends - 07:12 PM, December 11

Masik Durga Ashtami 2021: Significance

Goddess Durga is known for destroying evil, she is the right example of spreading strength to all those people fighting with evil spirits. As per Hindu texts, on this day, she was created by Tri Murti, that is, Lord Brahma, Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva. It is believed, devotees who observe fast on this day are bestowed with happiness, peace and success.

Masik Durgashtami 2021: Puja Vidhi

- Wake up early in the morning, bathe and wear clean clothes.

- Offer incense stick, flower and apply Chandan on the idol of Goddess Durga.

- Recite mantras or read Durga Chalisa and Durga Ashtami Vrat katha.

- Conclude the puja by performing Durga Maa aarti.

In some parts of western India, there is a tradition of sowing barley seeds, and when it grows to 3-5 inches tall, they are offered to the Goddess Durga. Later, the seeds are distributed among all family members.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv