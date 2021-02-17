In this article, we will tell you about the never-seen places of Dubai where you must go if you are planning to visit the business hub of Western Asia.

New Delhi | Pratyush Ranjan: You must have heard about the tall buildings, beautiful beaches, ultramodern architecture and the lively nightlife of Dubai, but the United Arab Emirates is not only about all this. Here in this article, we will tell you about the never-seen places of Dubai where you must go if you are planning to visit the business hub of Western Asia.

Masala Bazaar in Old Dubai

You will have a very colourful, aromatic and sensitive experience at the Masala Bazaar in Old Dubai. Walking through the old spice market in Dubai's heritage area, you can find new flavours and new cooking recipes. At every turn, the smell of spices and medicines spilling from large baskets will remind you of the delicious Mughlai meals of old times.

The shopkeepers will also tell you how to use these unique spices for making some scrumptious dishes. Many spices are very strong and aromatic, while some are pungent and sweet. You will also find a variety of tea from all over the world and can also learn to make them as you roam here.

These special spices are sold both on a weigh-in and packet basis. Most of the spices from the Arab and Indian subcontinent are available at dirt cheap prices. Whether you are an expert in cooking or want to experiment with your favourite dishes, you will get new flavours in the Masala Bazaar. You will also get oil, dry fruits and original Saffron (Zafran) at the Masala Bazaar.

Hatta Heritage

The Hatta Heritage Village, along with the beautiful views of the mountains, has an interesting and cultural story behind it. Apart from the magnificent mountains of Hatta, people also come here to enjoy a slight change in the weather. The dazzling culture of Heritage Street and Hatta will tell you a lot about the history of Amaarat.

If you visit the old villages of Dubai, you will find ancient stories about the place and its culture. In the Hatta Heritage Village, you can find old bell houses, mosques and forts standing firmly. The Hatta Heritage Village was re-established in 2001 and today, there are many artefacts, such as weapons, equipment and accessories, as well as devices, which give you a glimpse of its glorious past.

Global Village

Global Village is a grand cultural place where glimpses of countries around the world can be seen. An event is also organised in Global Village,where different countries come together and give you a chance to experience their culture. Stalls of different countries are put up, where you can buy the goods of those countries, enjoy the culture of the country, and a lot more.

The Global Village is the first family site for culture, entertainment and shopping. It is the best place in the world to enjoy shopping, dining and entertainment experiences - all at one place.

Through such events, people visiting the Global Village get to know some of the best things in different countries and also know about their cultures. By visiting this place, you will get an opportunity to experience international food, interesting tours and recreational games.

Al-Seef

Launched at the end of 2017, Al-Seef celebrates the transformation of Dubai Bay into a famous seaside town that began with a search for pearls. Built around the 1.8-kilometre-long coastline of Dubai Bay and spanning 2.5 million square feet, Al-Seef has two parts. Old architecture is seen in the first part, while contemporary structures can be seen in the second part.

Once a lively gate of the bay, this place was famous as the Pearl Diving Port. The mythical presence of the bay can still be felt today. Here, fishermen and traders can be seen crossing the calm waters in their thin nets, which is a part of their daily work. Al-Seef emphasizes the grand heritage of the place, and presents forward-thinking elements that allow the natural beauty of the place to unfold.

