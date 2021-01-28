Martyrs' Day 2021: Also known as 'Shaheed Divas', Martyrs' Day aims to pay respect to the freedom fighters who lost their lives for India's independence.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Martyrs' Day is observed on January 30 every year across India to mark the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the nation. Also known as 'Shaheed Divas', Martyrs' Day aims to pay respect to the freedom fighters who lost their lives for India's independence.

Why is Martyrs' Day observed on January 30 every year?

Mahatma Gandhi is the most renowned name in the history of Indian independence. Gandhi, who is regarded as 'father of the nation', was assassinated by Nathuram Godse on this day in 1948. To pay respect to 'Bapu', Martyrs Day is observed on January 30 every year.

Notably, Martyrs' Day is also observed in India on March 23 to pay respect to Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar, who were hanged death on this day in 1931.

Here's how India is planning to observe Martyrs' Day on January 30:

The central government has instructed states and union territories (UTs) to observe two minutes' silence at 11 am on January 30 to pay respect to those who lost their lives during the struggle for India's freedom.

"In the past, it has been observed that while two minutes' silence is observed in some offices, the general public goes about its occupation in the ordinary course, unmindful of the solemnity of the occasion. The State and Union territories governments are requested to ensure that the Martyrs' Day is observed with due solemnity," the Ministry of Home Affairs said in its order earlier.

Here's a look at some of the inspirational quotes by Mahatma Gandhi:

"If we could change ourselves, the tendencies in the world would also change. As a man changes his own nature, so does the attitude of the world change towards him. We need not wait to see what others do"

"A coward is incapable of exhibiting love; it is the prerogative of the brave"

"An ounce of practice is worth a thousand words"

"A man is but a product of his thoughts. What he thinks he becomes"

"Freedom is not worth having if it does not include the freedom to make mistakes"

"If we are to teach real peace in this world, and if we are to carry on a real war against war, we shall have to begin with the children"

