New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Purnima is significant to all Hindus, as Moon appears in a complete form. However, Purnima of the Margashirsha month holds great significance as it is believed to be the most sacred one. On this day devotees observe a day-long fast and worship Ishta Devta to seek blessings for a healthy, wealthy and successful life. Devotees observe fast from sunrise to moonrise and give arghya to both Sun and Moon gods.

In North India, full moon day is known as Purnima or Poornima. However, in South India, full moon day is known as Pournami or Pournima and fasting, on this day, is known as Pournami Vratam. Pournami Vratam is observed from sunrise to till sighting of the moon.

Margashirsha Purnima Vrat 2021: Date and Shubh Timings

Date: December 18, Saturday

Shubh Tithi Begins - 07:24 AM, December 18

Shubh Tithi Ends - 10:05 AM, December 19

Margashirsha Purnima Vrat 2021: Significance

As per Hindu text, on this day Lord Dattatreya came into being. He has three faces and has the power of Lord Vishnu, Lord Brahma and Lord Shiva. Another text says that on this day Goddess Parvati's incarnation Annapurna took birth. Goddess Annapurna is hailed as Goddess of food and on this day devotees must distribute food to needy people.

Margashirsha Purnima Vrat 2021: Puja Vidhi

- Wake up early in the morning, take a bath in holy water and wear clean clothes.

- Give Arghya to Lord Sun.

- Collect all the puja items needed.

- Take a vow to observe a day-long fast.

- Some devotees on this day organise Satyanarayan Katha.

- As per belief, devotees must do charity on this day to seek blessings of Lord Vishnu, Lord Shiva and Lord Brahma.

- This auspicious day is also deemed ideal for participating in philanthropic works.

- Break the fast after giving Arghya to Moon.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv