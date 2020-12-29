Margashirsha Purnima Vrat 2020: On this day, some devotees also believe that they can attain blessings from the deities by taking a dip in the holy river on this day.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: According to the Hindu calendar, Margashirsha is known as the 9th month in the yearly calendar and when the full moon falls on this month it holds great significance and thus it is celebrated as Margashirsha Purnima. The Margashirsha Purnima is known as the last Purnima date according to the Hindu calendar and it is going to take place very soon.

This day is known as a very auspicious day and on this day, the devotees perform ritualistic bath in the sacred rivers and worship Lord Vishnu with utmost devotion. The devotees also observe a day-long fast on this day from sunrise to moonrise and worship both the Sun and Moon gods by offering Arghya (water). It is said that on this day the moon was blessed with Amrit.

When in Margashirsh Purnima 2020?

The Margashirsha Purnima is going to take place on December 29.

What is the tithi of Margashirsha Purnima?

The Margashirsha Purnima tithi will begin at 7:54 am on December 29 and will end at 8:57 am on December 30.

This day is auspicious because it is believed to be the birth anniversary of Lord Dattatreya, who is known to be the trilogy of Lord Brahma, Lord Vishnu, and Lord Shiva.

Devotees on this day get up early and perform the ceremonious bath, organise Satyanarayan Puja on Purnima Tithi, and worship the Narayana form of Lord Vishnu to remove all obstacles in life and acquire success.

It is also said that the young girls who take bath in the Yamuna on this day are likely to find their desired life partner.

On this day, some devotees also believe that they can attain blessings from the deities by taking a dip in the holy river on this day. People take dips in the holy river like Ganga, Yamuna, Narmada, etc.

