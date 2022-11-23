Margashirsha Amavasya 2022: Know Significance, Shubh Muhurat And Puja Vidhi Of This Auspicious Day

AMAVASYA is known as the day of the new moon in Hindu culture. This day holds great significance in Hindu texts and scriptures as many festivals and vrats are associated with this special day. Amavasya is an ideal occasion for paying homage to ancestors because whihc people perform Sharadh rituals on Amavasya tithi. This month, the day of the new moon is coinciding with Chaturdashi Tithi, therefore will be observed for over two days according to yo the Gregorian calendar.

Margashirsha Amavasya 2022: Date and Shubh Muhurat

This year, in November month the Amavasya tithi coincides with Chaturdashi Tithi on November 23 and November 24 according to the Gregorian calendar. The Amavasya tithi begins at 06: 53 AM on November 23 and ends at 04:26 AM on November 24, 2022.

Margashirsha Amavasya 2022: Significance

As per the Hindu scriptures, November is considered the Margshirsha month and is dedicated to Lord Krishna. During the Satyug period, devotees considered the first Margashirsha month to be the beginning of the year.

Margashirsha Amavasya 2022: Puja Rituals/Vidhi

1. On this auspicious day, people take religious baths in Ganges and Yamuna rivers.

2. Bhajans and kirtans are organised which is considered of great importance on this day.

3. Light a ghee diya and offer prayers to your ancestors.

4. One must prepare satvik bhog to offer to the ancestors, brahmins and deities.

5. The eldest member of the family practises the rituals of Pitra tarpan.

6. Donate clothes, food and other essential things to needy people.