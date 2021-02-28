As we enter the third month, that is, March 2021, why not have a sneak-peek into what the spring season has in store for us. Scroll down below:

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Its two months into 2021, and life is going pretty fine for some zodiac signs, while some are facing hurdles to accomplish their dreams. Now, as we enter the third month, that is, March 2021, why not have a sneak-peek into what the spring season has in store for us. Is it going to be all merry or, some twists are waiting for the zodiac signs? Check out below:

Aries March 2021

Mars is going to enter your third house of communication, pushing you to have some extraverted experiences. However, you need to keep a check on your temper. Otherwise, things might not fall in your favour. By the end of the month, the stars might align in a way bringing blessings in your love life. (Read your full Aries 2021 horoscope)

Taurus March 2021

This month when Mars will enter your second house of finances and possessions, you might see a rise in your savings. With this, you might even accomplish your financial goals and purchase the item you've been longing for. Also, in March, you might see your life circling around your friends. (Read your full Taurus 2021 horoscope)

Gemini March 2021

This month you might see a boost in your confidence level as Mars is going to enter your zodiac sign on March 3. So, don't miss this golden opportunity to accomplish your goals. Also, in March, you might have to make some important and tough decisions. So, you are advised to make decisions only when your mind is at peace. (Read your full Gemini 2021 horoscope)

Cancer March 2021

Mars is going to enter your subconscious 12th house, indicating you to take a back seat and enter your dream world. Also, in March, your 10th house of social status will come under the limelight. So keep yourself relaxed and move on. (Read your full Cancer 2021 horoscope)

Leo March 2021

This month, Mars is going to enter your 11th house, which will help you in growing your network at the workplace. Also, in March, your Mercury is moving through the house of transformation, which will ignite the feeling of romance in you. So grab hold of this opportunity and confess your feeling to the one you've been crushing on. (Read your full Leo 2021 horoscope)

Virgo March 2021

This month you might find yourself all energetic, dominating and motivated as Mars will enter your authoritative 10th house. You are advised to watch your tone while voicing your opinions. Otherwise, it might turn the table against you. (Read your full Virgo 2021 horoscope)

Libra March 2021

This month you might find yourself free spirit as Mars is going to enter your spontaneous 9th house. Also, you might face some health problem in March so take good care of yourself. By the end of the month, you might find your romantic life full of passion and love. (Read your full Libra 2021 horoscope)

Scorpio March 2021

In March, you might find yourself a bit vulnerable, as Mars will be entering the eighth house of death and rebirth. So let bygones be bygones and move ahead in life. (Read your full Scorpio 2021 horoscope)

Sagittarius March 2021

The month of March is going to full of romance and all thanks to your Mars as it's going to enter the seventh house of partnerships. Also, you might take some big moves in both your personal and professional life. (Read your full Sagittarius 2021 horoscope)

Capricorn March 2021

You might find yourself busy this month as Mars is going to enter your productive sixth house. Also, this month your hard work might get recognised by your boss. (Read your full Capricorn 2021 horoscope)



Aquarius March 2021

In March, your Mars is going to enter the fifth house of pleasure and fun, indicating you to open your fun side. Also, this month, you might do away with some of your bad habits, making you a better person. (Read your full Aquaris 2021 horoscope)

Pisces March 2021

This month you might witness your relationship going to a new level. It might get deeper and intense, as Mars is going to enter your emotional fourth house of family and home. (Read your full Pisces 2021 horoscope)

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv