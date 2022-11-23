Manushi Chhillar's 5 Stylish Ethnic Outfits That Are A Must In Your Wardrobe This Wedding Season

POPULARLY known as the Miss World 2017, Manushi Chhillar made her Bollywood debut in Samrat Prithviraj, co-starring Akshay Kumar. She represented her birth state Haryana at the Femina India 2017 Pageant and represented India to be crowned as Miss World. She enjoys a massive fan-following after bagging the Miss World Title, the model-actress is touching the heights of success.

Recently she won the Filmfare Award for 'Outstanding Debut of the Year', for Samrat Prithvi. The unconventional fashion style of the model is ethereal. Look below for some ethnic outfits that are a show-stopper and a must in your wardrobe for the wedding season. From sarees to suits and lehengas, take inspiration from Manushi Chillar's wardrobe for your wedding outfits this season.

