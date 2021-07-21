Mango Day 2021: We have brought you some really tasty and mouth-watering desserts that you can enjoy on this day:

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Juicy, sweet, rich with vitamins, fibre and out of all King of all fruits, yes, you guessed that right. We are talking about Mango, which is not only tasty but is also healthy for our skin, eyesight, cholesterol and protection from heat strokes. It is not just a fruit, it defines the culture and history of several countries, including India.

Mangos were first grown in India over 5000 years ago, and from here, the seeds of mangos travelled throughout Asia, making their way to East Africa, Middle East and South America. Mango offers numerous varieties like Chaunsa, Langra, Dashehari, Alphonso, Kesar, etc. So to honour this fruit, every year, on July 22, we across the globe celebrate Mango Day.

So ahead of this special day, we have brought you some really easy, tasty and mouth-watering desserts that you can enjoy on this day:

1. Mango Cheese Cake

Ingredients

125g plain sweet biscuits

60g unsalted butter, melted

2 x 250g packets cream cheese, softened

3/4 cup caster sugar

1 tsp finely grated lime rind

300ml thickened cream

425g can sliced mangoes, drained

3 passionfruit, halved

Method

1. Grease a pan and line the base and side with baking paper.

2. Grind the biscuits in a food processor and take them out in a bowl.

3. Add butter and mix until combined.

4. Press the biscuit mixture evenly over the base of the pan and place it in the fridge.

5. Now start beating cream cheese until smooth.

6. Add sugar and lime rind and beat for the next 2 minutes.

7. Now add cream and beat for 5 minutes or until the mixture is thick.

8. Empty the mixture into the pan over the biscuit layer

9. Now Place mango in a food processor and mix until smooth.

10. Mix mango in the cream cheese mixture to create a marbled effect.

11. Cover the pan with plastic wrap and place in the freezer overnight or until firm.

12. Remove cheesecake to a plate. Let it stand at room temperature for 15 minutes and serve it with some mango topping.

2. Mango Fool

Ingredients

150g low-fat ricotta cheese (see note)

1/2 cup low-fat vanilla custard

2 large ripe mangoes, peeled, roughly chopped

8 pieces almond bread

Method

1. Place ricotta in a food processor and process until creamy.

2. Pour custard and pulse in the mixture until combined.

3. Transfer the mixture into a large bowl.

4. Now process mango until smooth and reserve 1/3 cup of mango puree.

5. Mix remaining mango puree into ricotta mixture.

6. Pour half-fill four 1-cup capacity glasses with mango-ricotta mixture.

7. Add reserved puree over it and cover before keeping the Mango fool in the refrigerator for 15 minutes or longer.

8. Serve tasty Mango fool with almond bread.

3. Mango Trifle

Ingredient

2 x 85g packets passionfruit jelly crystals

2 cups boiling water

3 passionfruit, halved (see note 1)

1/2 x 460g packet round double unfilled sponge cakes, cut into 3cm cubes

1/3 cup white rum (optional, see note 2)

2 cups double-thick vanilla custard

2 large mangoes, sliced

300ml tub thickened cream

2 tsp icing sugar mixture

1 kiwifruit, sliced, to serve

1 mango, sliced, to serve

Passionfruit pulp, to serve

Method

1. Place jelly crystals in a bowl and add boiling water.

2. Whisk the crystals until dissolved.

3. Stir the jelly liquid in 400ml cold water and cover before keeping the syrup in the refrigerator for 2 hours or until just beginning to set

4. Take a deep bowl and layer it with Arrange half the sponge or fluffy cake.

5. After layering, drizzle with half the rum and then top it with half the jelly, half the mango and custard.

6. Repeat the procedure, and at the end, finish the layering with a mango layer.

7. Cover the bowl and refrigerate it overnight.

8. Beat cream and sugar until soft peaks form.

9. Top the trifle with cream mixture, mango and passionfruit pulp.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv