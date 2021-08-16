In sawan, devotees worship Lord Shiva, and on every Tuesday of Shrawan month, women observe Mangla Gauri Vrat. The last Mangla Gauri Vrat is on August 17, 2021. Know more

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: In Shrawan month devotees worship Lord Shiva and on every Tuesday of Shrawan month women observe Mangla Gauri Vrat in order to please the God and Goddess Scroll down to know the importance of the special day.

Shrawan month is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. The festival is celebrated both in North and South Indian states but in North India, the Purnimant calendar is followed while in South India, the Amant calendar is followed, therefore there is a difference of fifteen days of the beginning of Shrawan month.

In sawan, devotees worship Lord Shiva, and on every Tuesday of Shrawan month, women observe Mangla Gauri Vrat. The last Mangla Gauri Vrat is on August 17, 2021.

Mangla Gauri Vrat: Date and time

First Mangla Gauri Vrat : 27 July 2021, Tuesday

27 July 2021, Tuesday Second Mangla Gauri Vrat : 3 August 2021, Tuesday

3 August 2021, Tuesday Third Mangla Gauri Vrat : 10 August 2021, Tuesday

10 August 2021, Tuesday Fourth or l ast Mangla Gauri Vrat : 27 July 2021, Tuesday

Mangla Gauri Vrat: Significance

Mangla Gauri Vrat is regarded as one of the most auspicious fasts in Hindus. It is mainly performed by married women to please Goddess Parvati who is the symbol of power to remove their upheavals and to fulfill their desires. Unmarried girls can also perform the puja and observe fast to get a life partner of their wish.

Mangla Gauri Vrat: Story

Once upon a time there lived a rich merchant Dharampala. His wife was very beautiful and they were happy with their peaceful life. After praying for several years, the duo were blessed with a son but he was cursed. Some astrologers predicted that at the age of 16 he will die of snakebite. Fortunately, he got married before sixteen, to a girl whose mother used to observe Mangla Gauri Vrat. As this vrat is very rewarding her daughter was blessed with a happy life, and her husband was saved from the curse. As a result they lived a blissful life.

Mangla Gauri Vrat: Rituals

- Early in the morning, take a bath and wear clean clothes.

- On a wooden platform spread a red cloth.

- Place idols of Goddess Parvati and Lord Ganesha.

- Puja is done with wheat flour lamp.

- Haldi, kumkum, akshat, betel nuts and vermillion etc. are offered.

- Mangala Gauri strotam is recited.

- Naivedya is offered.

- Arti of Mangala Gauri is performed.

- With folded hands ask for forgiveness for sins and mistakes that you committed unknowingly.

- On the next day, immerse the idol of Goddess in a river or pond.

Mangla Gauri Vrat 2021: Mantra

Sarv mangal mangley,

Shive sarwarth sadhikey

Sharanye trayambke gauri

Narayani namastutey

