New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Mandira Bedi has been upping the benchmark of physical fitness as the 48-year-old has proved time and again that age is just a number. With lockdown in place, the actress keeps posting workout videos and motivational messages on her Instagram account. On Wednesday, she completed her 365-day exercise challenge, during which Mandira was supposed to exercise throughout the year without missing a single day. The actress announced on Instagram that she has completed the 365-day exercise challenge

Fans couldn't keep calm but appreciate the 'Awesome consistency' Mandira displayed all this while during the 365-days fitness challenge. "I find it so hard to stick to 15 days of workout at a stretch and you've done it for 365 days knowing fully well your travelling schedules ( pre covid ), your work assignments . What dedication and commitment," a fan commented, adding that Mandira is the true superstar, who had the capability to carry out such an extensive fitness routine while 'laughing and enjoying it all along'. Mandira had vowed to work out every single day for 365 days in August last year. All along the mother of one kept on sharing the glimpses from her workout regime, and fitness conscious health recipes with her fans and followers on social media.

The actress was isolating at her Mumbai house with her nine year-old son Vir and husband Raj Kaushal. Mandira also shared the glimpses of time-well-spent with her son during the lockdown.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha