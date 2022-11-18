Male Fertility: What Is Normal Sperm Count And How Men Can Improve Their Fertility

ACCORDING TO a new study published in the Journal Human Reproduction Update, researchers conducted an analysis of 223 studies from 53 different countries with data from over 57,000 men, becoming the largest examination of sperm count and concentration. This study revealed a significant decline in sperm count levels in males over the year, including in India.

The study states that men from South America, Asia and Africa experience a significant decline in sperm counts and sperm concentrations, previously noted in North America, Australia and Europe. The study revealed an accelerated post-2000 decline in total sperm count and sperm concentrations globally.

Male Sperm Count

Sperm range from 15 million to greater than 200 million sperm per millilitre of semen is considered as normal sperm density. Whereas, sperm density lower than 15 million sperm per milliliter or less than 39 million sperm total per ejaculate is considered a low sperm count.

Low sperm count is known as Oligozoospermia, which is a condition where a male has fewer than 15 million sperm per millilitre of semen. Causes such as hormone imbalance or reduced hormone production, genetic problem, genital infection, varicoceles, excessive alcohol consumption, smoking, intake of drugs such as cocaine or marijuana and being overweight or obese can affect the sperm count of males.

Tips To Increase Male Fertility

Infertility in men can be caused by numerous reasons, whereas simple lifestyle and fitness changes can do wonders. Read below:

1. Healthy Weight: According to research by the National Library of Medicine, increased weight or being overweight in men is associated with lower testosterone levels, poor sperm quality and reduced fertility as compared to men with normal weight. Therefore, maintaining a healthy weight is essential for healthy fertility.

2. Healthy Diet: A healthy and nutritious diet is related to better sperm quality. Plenty of fruits and vegetables which are rich in antioxidants help in improving the sperm health of males. Diet rich in poultry, seafood, fruits, and whole grains similar to the Mediterranean diet is associated with better-quality semen in men.

3. Managing Stress: Many studies state that men who are under plenty amounts of stress are likely to experience decreased testosterone, low sperm count, decreased sperm mobility and abnormal sperm production. Therefore, trying effective ways to manage your daily stress is beneficial for better male fertility.

4. Physical Activity: According to the Harvard T.H Chan, School of Public Health, men who exercise for 15 or more hours weekly at moderate to vigorous levels experienced a 73 per cent higher sperm count than those who exercised less than 5 hours per week. Whereas, mild exercise did not have any significant effect on the male sperm quality. Therefore, keeping yourself moving and practising exercises and daily workouts can be beneficial for male fertility.

5. Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs): Using condoms correctly at the time of sexual intercourse helps in avoiding getting infected with sexually transmitted diseases. However, getting yourself tested and taking medications for the same prescribed by doctors is also essential.

6. Limit Alcohol and Smoking: Heavy intake of alcohol is linked to reduced testosterone production and decreased sperm production. Therefore, avoid drinking and smoking or drink in moderate amounts which may not affect your fertility.