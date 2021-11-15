New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Winter's already here and more than curling up in your blankets and quilts, it's very important for you to stay healthy and fit. Considering the recent testing times of the COVID-19 pandemic, building immunity is the need of the hour. Be it saving yourself from the infection or keeping the lungs functioning normally amidst the air pollution, yoga is one of the best ways to prepare your body for the fatal issues. And who better than Malaika Arora to look up to for the same?

Malaika is easily one of the go-to celebrities when it comes to fitness. Not just the actress is a gym-freak, but also takes proper care of her body by practicing yoga regularly. Yes, she often keeps posting fitness videos and pictures on her official social media handle every now and then.

Recently, the actress dropped her version of yoga pose Ashwa Sanchalanasana. Malaika took to her Instagram handle to share the image of her performing the asana and described it in her caption. She wrote, "Namaste Everyone! Winter season is here and now we have one more reason to work out and keep ourselves warm. While we can tuck under a blanket and relax, why not move with #MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek - Ashwa Sanchalanasana Variation and feel stronger?"

Take a look at Malaika Arora's post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

What are the benefits of Ashwa Sanchalanasana?

In her caption, the actress even listed a few advantages of the yoga pose which are quite beneficial for winters for the people who complain about muscle pain.

This variation of Ashwa Sanchalanasana stretches the hips and calf muscles.

It also lengthens the spine and helps one improve their blood circulation.

How to do Ashwa Sanchalanasana?

She explained in detail on how to perform the yoga asana step by step. Take a look:

1. Begin in a downward-facing dog with each palm on a brick.

2. As you inhale lift the right leg up towards the ceiling and while exhaling step the right foot forward between your palms.

3. The distance between your Feet may vary depending upon your flexibility but you can generously start and can always adjust the gap later if you feel any strain or any discomfort.

4. Bend your right knee at an angle of 90 degrees.

5. Ensure your right knee should be aligned with the right ankle.

6. Grounding your feet into the mat engage your core as you exhale, inhale sweep your arms out and up reaching to your high lunge.

7. As you inhale expand your chest, lengthen your spine and exhale as you let your torso fall towards your right thigh, and sweep your arms to your shoulder level with a brick in each hand.

8. Make sure not to drop your chest completely on the right thigh.

9. Stay in this pose for five breaths.

