Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor-Inspired 5 Lessons For A ‘Healthy Relationship’

MANY BOLLYWOOD couples have been giving out relationship advices to their fans. One such Bollywood power couple is Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora who are one of the most-loved couples in Bollywood. They are one of the most-talked couples in Bollywood who have not only faced trolls over them but also public backlash but still have a rock-solid relationship. They both have never left each other back and support one another regardless of the situation.

1. Age Is Just A Number

Despite of 12 years of the age gap between the two, Malaika and Arjun do not let this age bar come in between their relationship. From understanding each other to respecting each other, they have set new relationship goals.

2. Live In Present

When entering any new relationship, we should accept each other's past and start the relationship with complete honesty. Be it a failed marriage or relationship, both Malaika and Arjun have aced in accepting each other as they are.

3. Dates And Vacations Are Necessary

To light up the spark in relationships, going on date nights and vacations has always been an old mantra for healthy relationships. Spending time together and enjoying vacations help create memories to cherish for a lifetime.

4. Acing Fashion Together

The popular celebrity faces Malaika and Arjun ace their fashion game together. From casual outfits to ethnic ones, the couple dresses up effortlessly and is a sensational fashion icon.

5. Ignore Trolls

The couple has been highly trolled many times for their relationship. While the trollers keep talking about the couple's age, past and other things, both Malaika and Arjun pay no heed to them. However, when it comes to answering them, they do not run away from that too. Recently, after the spread of Malaika's pregnancy rumours, Arjun Kapoor taking to his Instagram slammed the people spreading baseless rumours.

