Makeup Tips: 5 Essentials To Amp Up Your Everyday Look

GEARING UP in our best appearance is an everyday job for all of us. Our day goes by thinking about what to wear and what not to wear for the next day. But little do we know that we can change our everyday look game by just adding a bit of touch-up on our face. Makeup is one of the most underrated routines for skin care. However, a little stroke of beauty products can amp up your beauty game and make you the queen. Be it a college girl or an office woman, makeup is an essential to swear by. Look below for five essentials that you need to add to your makeup routine to look like a fresh breeze and more natural.

1. Sunscreen

Wearing sunscreen is a vital part of the makeup and skincare routine. It is one of the best and easiest ways to prep and protect your skin's appearance and healthy at any age. Using sunscreen regularly can help prevent sunburn, skin cancer, and premature aging.

2. Matte Lipstick

We as a woman are unaware of what a bold stroke of lipstick can do to our overall look. On lazy days, when you don't want to follow those hectic steps of makeup, just a simple stroke of matte nude lipstick is good to go. It not only hydrates your lips but also makes them appear plump and attractive.

3. Lip Gloss

Adding a little shimmer to your regular look doesn't harms anyone. Applying some amount of lip gloss over your regular lipstick can change your regular game. It will make your lips look supple, shinier, and more attractive.

4. Blush + Highlighter

A blush and highlighter are a must in the everyday makeup routine. Blush helps you get that rosy look, whereas a highlighter helps in highlighting your facial features and makes you look fresh. When applied, blush and highlighter can add dimension to your face and highlight the best features.

5. Eyeliner + Mascara

There is no need to fill your eyes with all those bright shades, just a black waterproof eyeliner and mascara will do wonders. Carry eyeliner and mascara handy because your makeup routine is never complete without them. They not only make your eyes look pretty but also add volume t to them making them look big and fuller.