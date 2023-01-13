Makar Sankranti 2023: Why Is It Called 'Festival of Donation'? All You Need To Know

MAKAR SANKRANTI is a festival dedicated to God Sun. The festival of Makar Sankranti marks the beginning of Uttaryana, which is a six-month auspicious period. Each state of India celebrates the festival of Makar Sankranti with varied names and themes. This year, Makar Sankranti will be celebrated on January 14 and 15. On this auspicious day, the Sun enters the Capricorn zodiac sign which marks the end of winter months and the beginning of longer days. To indemnify for the distinction that happens due to this revolution around the sun, every 80 years the day of Sankranti is deferred by one day. On the day of Makar Sankranti, the Sun begins its journey towards the North direction, referred to as the 'Uttarayan journey.' The day is also considered extremely propitious for donating. Therefore, we bring you some items that can be donated on this day.

1. Food Donation

One can donate raw khichdi, urad dal, rice, salt, turmeric, and ghee to needy people. Urad dal is considered a symbol of Shani and the donation of urad dal can remove Shani Dosha.

2. Metal Utensils

According to Vastu Shastra, metal or steel utensils are considered very auspicious items to be donated to Makar Sankranti. They signify happiness and prosperity. One can include vermilion, turmeric sacred red thread, sesame seeds and jaggery into the utensils before distributing them among the needy.

3. Sesame Seeds

Donating sesame seeds in temples and to needy people on the occasion of Makar Sankranti is believed to ward off the ill effects of Saturn or Rahu. It is also believed that donating sesame seeds tends to remove negativity from the house and welcomes happiness and prosperity.

4. Black Things

Items such as black clothes, black blankets, black urad etc hold great significance on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. It is considered beneficial to donate black things to this festival as it removes the defects related to Shani, Guru and Mercury.