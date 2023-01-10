Makar Sankranti 2023: These Indian States Celebrate The Hindu Festival With Full Fervor

These are the places in India where they celebrate with so much fun, joy, and happiness.

THE FIRST celebration of the calendar year is Makar Sankranti, which takes place on January 14. It is the first day that the sun has been in Makara (Capricorn). This historic occasion is honoured throughout India and is marked by various rituals. Makar Sankranti is soon approaching. India is a location where all holidays are observed nationwide. A number of people were likely busy planning, and others may have been busy getting ready for the same. Some people, on the other hand, choose to spend their valuable time with friends, family, close friends, or loved ones. Here are a few of the Indian locations where this holiday is celebrated with great joy and fun.

Tamil Nadu

Makar Sankranti, a four-day celebration, is one of the biggest in Tamil Nadu. The beginning of the harvest season is announced by the natives blowing conch shells. A celebration for taming bulls called Jallikattu is also organised by some villages.

Assam

India celebrates Makar Sankranti to signal the end of the harvest season. There are activities including pot-breaking games called tekeli-bhonga and buffalo fighting. Popular foods include rice cakes and laru, a sweet delicacy made with coconut.

Bihar And Jharkhand

Makar Sankranti is celebrated by the residents of Bihar and Jharkhand, who make a wide variety of delicacies in their homes. Chokha, ghee, papad, pickle, and achaar are the "chaar yaar" that are frequently given with khichdi.

Punjab

The festival of Makar Sankranti, also known as Lohri in Punjab, is well known among farmers. To worship God and carry out rites, bonfires are lit all around the state. Along with dancing the bhangra, the inhabitants enjoy the delectable kheer as a traditional delicacy.

Gujarat

One of Gujarat's most eagerly anticipated days is the festival of Uttarayan. To commemorate the anniversary, kite-flying contests are held in several localities throughout the state. Gujarati households prepare a delectable blend of winter veggies called undhiyu and chikkis.