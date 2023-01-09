Makar Sankranti 2023: Pongal To Uttarayan; Here's Why The Kite Festival Is Celebrated By Different Names Across India

Mon, 09 Jan 2023 02:48 PM IST
MAKAR SANKRANTI is celebrated across different parts of the country with varied customs and traditions. Also known as the 'Kite Festival', this occasion is observed to commemorate the Harvest season and will be celebrated on January 15 this year. The festival also marks the transition of God Sun into the Capricorn zodiac sign, which is why it is named 'Makar Sankranti.'
On this special four-day occasion, people worship the rising sun and live stocks, take a holy dip in sacred water bodies, fly kites, take an oil bath, perform charity work and prepare traditional sweets and recipes. This festival is known and celebrated in different regions of the country by varied names.
Names Of The Festival 'Makar Sankranti' In Different States Across India
Uttar Pradesh: Sakraat or Khichdi
West Bengal: Pusna
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana: Sankranti, Makara Sankranti, Makara Sankramanam, Pedda Panduga
Karnataka: Suggi Habba, Makara Sankramana, Makara Sanktanti
Uttarakhand: Makar Sankranti, Uttarayana, Ghughuti
Odisha: Makar Sankranti, Makara Mela, Makara Chaula
Kerala: Makar Sankranti, Sankaranti, Shankaranti
Bihar: Makar Sankranti, Dahi Chura, Til Sankranti
Maharashtra, Jammu, Goa, Nepal: Makar Sankranti, Maghi Sankranti, Haldi, Kumkum, Sankranti
Tripura: Hangrai
Tamil Nadu: Pongal, Uzhavar Thirunal
Gujarat: Uttarayana
Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh: Maghi
Assam: Magh Bihu, Bhogali Bihu
Kashmir: Shishur Saenkraat
West Bengal: Poush Sangkranti
The Makar Sankranti festivities in most regions of the country last for around two to four days and are celebrated in distinctive ways across India.
Four Days Of Makar Sankranti
Day 1 – Maghi (preceded by Lohri), Bhogi Panduga
Day 2 – Makara Sankranti, Pongal, Pedda
Panduga, Uttarayana, Magh Bihu
Day 3 – Mattu Pongal, Kanuma Panduga
Day 4 – Kaanum Pongal, Mukkanuma