Makar Sankranti 2023: Pongal To Uttarayan; Here's Why The Kite Festival Is Celebrated By Different Names Across India

MAKAR SANKRANTI is celebrated across different parts of the country with varied customs and traditions. Also known as the 'Kite Festival', this occasion is observed to commemorate the Harvest season and will be celebrated on January 15 this year. The festival also marks the transition of God Sun into the Capricorn zodiac sign, which is why it is named 'Makar Sankranti.'

On this special four-day occasion, people worship the rising sun and live stocks, take a holy dip in sacred water bodies, fly kites, take an oil bath, perform charity work and prepare traditional sweets and recipes. This festival is known and celebrated in different regions of the country by varied names.

Names Of The Festival 'Makar Sankranti' In Different States Across India

Uttar Pradesh: Sakraat or Khichdi

West Bengal: Pusna

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana: Sankranti, Makara Sankranti, Makara Sankramanam, Pedda Panduga

Karnataka: Suggi Habba, Makara Sankramana, Makara Sanktanti

Uttarakhand: Makar Sankranti, Uttarayana, Ghughuti

Odisha: Makar Sankranti, Makara Mela, Makara Chaula

Kerala: Makar Sankranti, Sankaranti, Shankaranti

Bihar: Makar Sankranti, Dahi Chura, Til Sankranti

Maharashtra, Jammu, Goa, Nepal: Makar Sankranti, Maghi Sankranti, Haldi, Kumkum, Sankranti

Tripura: Hangrai

Tamil Nadu: Pongal, Uzhavar Thirunal

Gujarat: Uttarayana

Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh: Maghi

Assam: Magh Bihu, Bhogali Bihu

Kashmir: Shishur Saenkraat

West Bengal: Poush Sangkranti

The Makar Sankranti festivities in most regions of the country last for around two to four days and are celebrated in distinctive ways across India.

Four Days Of Makar Sankranti

Day 1 – Maghi (preceded by Lohri), Bhogi Panduga

Day 2 – Makara Sankranti, Pongal, Pedda

Panduga, Uttarayana, Magh Bihu

Day 3 – Mattu Pongal, Kanuma Panduga

Day 4 – Kaanum Pongal, Mukkanuma