Makar Sankranti 2023: Know Date, Significance, Timings And Rituals Of The Kite Festival

THE COUNTRY celebrates the auspicious festival of Makar Sankranti in January, a day after Lohri festivities. Makar Sankranti is celebrated to commemorate the harvest season and will be celebrated this year on January 15 post-Lohri celebrations. On this day, people bathe in holy rivers and do charity works. One of the attractions of this festival flying colourful kites to mark the occasion.

Makar Sankranti 2023: Date And Timings

According to Drik Panchang the auspicious festival will be celebrated on January 15 (Sunday). The auspicious timings will be from 07:16 AM to 05:47 PM on the same day. Whereas, the Makara Sankranti Maha Punya Kala will be from 07:16 AM to 09:01 AM.

Makar Sankranti 2023: Significance

The festival is regarded as a lucky occasion as it is thought to signal the start of the sun's trip towards the Northern Hemisphere. Also known as the Kite Festival, it is celebrated in various regions of the country and is a public holiday. On this occasion, it is believed that the sun starts its ascent to the North. the Sun on this day enters the Capricorn zodiac sign. As a result, people take holy dips at the river Ganga and Yamuna. They pay their offering to Sun God and seek their blessings. Moreover, the festivities include flying kites, enjoying traditional recipes and producing sesame seed-based treats. In the state of Tamil Nadu, Makar Sankranti is known as Pongal, in Gujarat and Rajasthan, it is known as Uttarayana and in Haryana and Puja, it is celebrated as Maghi.

Makar Sankranti 2023: Festival Lists

In various regions of the country, the festivities last for about two to fours days. Each day of the four days of Sankranti is celebrated with varied names and rituals.

Day 1 - Lohri, Maghi, Bhogi Pandigai

Day 2 - Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Pedda Panduga, Uttarayana, Magh Bihu

Day 3 - Mattu Pongal, Kanuma Panduga

Day 4 - Kaanum Pongal, Mukkanuma

Makar Sankranti 2023: Rituals

1. Ritualistic bonfire a day before Sankranti

2. Worshipping of Rising Sun

3. Taking a holy dip in scared water bodies

4. Flying kites

5. Preparing traditional sweets and recipes

6. Worshipping live stocks

7. Taking an oil bath

8. Performing charity and distributing Prashad