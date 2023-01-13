Makar Sankranti 2023: Here's Why We Fly Kites On This Auspicious Festival

MAKAR SANKRANTI is an auspicious festival celebrated a day after Lohri festivities. It is a popular Hindu festival that falls on January 14 every year. This auspicious festival is believed to mark the arrival of the spring season and the end of the winter solstice. This festival marks the days getting longer and nights getting shorter.

On this festival, people take bath in holy rivers, practice charity works and fly colourful kites to mark the occasion. Makar Sankranti marks the day when the Sun enters the zodiac of Makar or Capricorn and is an occasion that signifies light.

The festival of Makar Sankranti coincides with the Sun's northward movement, which is known as Uttarayan in Vedic philosophy. People across the country fly kites, prepare traditional sweets and snacks and practise donations of sugar, rice, jaggery, sesame seeds and many more to mark the celebrations of the day.

Why Do We Fly Kites On This Festival?

According to ancient beliefs, the traditions of flying kites on Makar Sankranti are carried out so that people are exposed to the Sun rays. Being exposed to the sun's rays helps in getting rid of skin infections and illnesses associated with the winter season.

However, exposure to sun rays is considered beneficial for health as it is a major and good source of Vitamin D. Therefore, people fly kites on this festival. Other beliefs go around paying gratitude in form of kite flying. It is believed that flying kites is a way of thanking God as they wake up on the day of Makar Sankranti after a period of six months.

People enjoy the festival celebrations by flying kites across the country, but major festivities of flying kites are visible in Gujarat and Rajasthan. People in Gujarat and Rajasthan start making handmade kites months before the festival approaches. The festival of Makar Sankranti in Gujarat is marked by a large-scale event known as the 'International Kite Festival', which is being hosted in the state since 1989.