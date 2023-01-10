Makar Sankranti 2023: Here's Why Khichdi Is A Must-Cook Meal On This Hindu Festival

MAKAR SANKRANTI, which is observed on January 15, is a highly known event in the nation. In reality, kite flying, bonfires, worshipping the sun god, and eating a variety of foods are all part of the Makar Sankranti celebration. Do you know that Khichidi is one of the most well-known dishes that most Indians make? Yes, what you just heard is true. Rice and lentils are cooked in one pot with salt, turmeric, and other seasonings. But hold on, do you know why Makar Sankranti is actually celebrated with plain Khichidi?

Mythological Value

The Hindu deity Gorakshnath is rumoured to enjoy khichdi as a meal. On the day of Makar Sankranti, khichdi is presented to the deity as an offering. Many worshippers swarm the temple and present the Lord with rice, lentils, and haldi.

Cultural Value

To put it simply, this food is being prepared in a single pot as a representation of oneness. Additionally, this Makar Sankranti-exclusive dish is prepared using freshly harvested rice and lentils. As a result, it denotes the process of life and regeneration as well as the start of a new harvest year.

Advantages Of Eating Khichdi

The finest aspect of khichdi is that it is one of the easiest foods to digest. In addition to being easy on the stomach, khichdi is appropriate for the time of year that Makar Sankranti is observed. Seasonal temperature changes might cause sensitive health ailments since they range from being bone-chillingly cold to surprisingly lukewarm. The ideal dish to satisfy the appetite and give the body the nutrition it needs is khichdi.

Varieties Of khichdi

There are so many various varieties of khichdi, ranging from the traditional moong dal khichdi to the mix dal khichdi, that you can try them all. Additionally, you can add some of the roasted peanuts and some pieces of coconut to the sabudana khichdi to add some other flavours. Because palak is so readily accessible in the winter, simply add some palak leaves to the khichdi to boost its nutritional value and give it a lovely green hue. You can include more vegetables for a khichdi that is even healthier.