Makar Sankranti 2023: 5 Easy-To-Make Traditional Recipes To Relish On This Festive Season

Makar Sankranti 2023: Try these traditional recipes to make your celebrations more joyful (Image Credits: Freepik)

THE FESTIVAL of Makar Sankranti is celebrated every year after the celebrations of Lohri. It is one of the most auspicious festivals celebrated in the country. On this auspicious day, the Sun enters the Capricorn zodiac sign and hence it is called Makar Sankranti. According to the Hindu calendar, this festival will be celebrated on January 15 this year.

Makar Sankranti officially marks the end of the winter season and harvest festivals in India. Any festival is incomplete without enjoying the traditional delicacies associated with the festival. Therefore, we bring you easy-to-make traditional recipes to bing-one this festive season.

1. Puran Poli

Puran Poli is a sweet flatbread recipe from Maharashtra which is made with white flour and sweetened chana dal stuffing. It is also known as bobbaltu, obbattu, vedmi and manu more. You can prepare this recipe with simple and minimum ingredients including roasted chana dal and jaggery.

How To Make:

2. Patishapta

Patishapta are thin crepes or pancakes which are prepared with a mixture of refined flour, semolina, rice flour and stuffed caramelized coconut filling. It is a type of pithe made on traditional and celebratory occasions in various parts of the country.

How To Make:

3. Gud Halwa

Gud Halwa is an Indian dessert delicacy made with semolina, jagger and loads of nuts. The main ingredients of this sweet dish include semolina, jaggery, nuts, boiled water and ghee.

How To Make:

4. Curd Rice

Curd rice is a popular South Indian dish made with precooked rice, curd, spices and herbs. It is sour and spicy in taste and is relished during Makar Sankranti festivities. It is also known by other names such as Thayir Saddam, Dahi Chawal and Daddojanam.

How To Make:

5. Til Ladoo

Til ladoo or brown sesame ladoo are delicious in taste and are made with brown sesame seeds, jaggery, peanuts, unsweetened coconut and sugar. They are traditional Indian sweet balls that are quick and easy to make and are nutrient-dense.

How To Make: