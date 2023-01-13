Makar Sankranti 2023: 5 Easy DIY Tricks To Make Your Home Festive Ready For The Festival

THE FESTIVAL of Makar Sankranti is just around the corner and its preparations are in full swing. Makar Sankranti is an auspicious Hindu festival celebrated across the country with varied names and rituals. The festival of Makar Sankranti marks the end of the winter solstice and the beginning of the spring season. To make your home get a festive touch, we bring you s compiled list of some amazing decoration ideas for your house. Read below:

1. Colourful Rangoli

Rangoli designs are considered a symbol of peace, joy, celebration and auspiciousness. You can decorate the entrance of your house and hall with some easy-to-make and beautiful rangoli designs on the occasion.

2. Diyas Or Traditional Lamps

Makar Sankranti is considered a festival of light and is widely celebrated across the country with different traditions. You can use diyas, lamps or paper lanterns to light up your house in festivities.

3. Flowers

Flowers are the most idealistic item for home decorations. You can either use artificial or real flowers for decorating walls, doors and windows of your house. The beauty and fragrance of the flowers add up to the festivity vibes in the house. You can also use flowers in your rangoli to add more beauty.

4. Punjabi Decor

From embroidered cushions, bedsheets, decorated chandeliers and theme, you can set up your house around a Punjabi theme decoration. You can also set up a photo booth in your house to capture the celebration moments with family and friends.

5. Earthen Pots

Earthen pots are budget-friendly and creative items to decorate your home. You can choose colourful earthen pots, decorate them on your own and put them in different locations for your home to add a traditional touch.