Makar Sankranti 2023: Donate These Things According To Your Zodiac Sign For An Auspicious Year Ahead

Here is the list of things that, according to the zodiac signs, people must donate on this Makar Sankaranti. (Image Credit: Freepik)

MAKAR SANKARANTI is among the most significant celebrations in India. This festival is observed on January 14th, along with Makar Sankaranti, which is observed on Shukla Paksha of the Poush Mass but will be observed one day after Lohri this year. Hindus celebrate the event, which honours Lord Surya. On Makar Sankranti, it is believed that individuals are fortunate both materially and spiritually. They give to charity and help the destitute and needy. When compared to other days, this day is thought to have a substantially higher value for donations. Therefore, we have a list of everything that each zodiac sign should donate on Makar Sankranti. It all comes down to making someone happy with your donation.

Aries

Jaggery, peanuts, and some sesame seeds are acceptable donations for anyone born under the sign of Aries. Clothes are also acceptable.

Taurus

White clothing, curd, and sesame must all be donated by Taurus individuals.

Gemini

Khichdi, black sesame, umbrellas, urad daal, gramme flour laddoos, and mustard oil are appropriate donations for those born under this sign. It is suggested that Geminis donate these items, especially to the less fortunate.

Cancer

Cancer patients should contribute rice, silver, and white sesame seeds on Makar Sankranti. People can also give milk or ghee on this day.

Leo

Leos should donate lentils, khichdi, red clothing, revdi, gajak, etc. on the occasion of Makar Sankranti after taking a morning bath.

Virgo

On the day of Makar Sankranti, Virgo individuals should donate khichdi, blankets, and green attire. Your home will become happier if you do this.

Libra

People born under the sign of Libra should give warm clothing, khichdi, fruits, and other items to the less fortunate on Makar Sankranti.

Scorpio

On the day of Makar Sankranti, Scorpios should contribute jaggery, red clothing, and sesame. You will undoubtedly gain from this in life.

Sagittarius

People born under the sign of Sagittarius should donate items such as turmeric, yellow lentils, and clothing on Makar Sankranti day.

Capricorn

Given that the sun enters Capricorn on Makar Sankranti, this day is significant for those born under this sign. They ought to give away clothing, blankets, khichdi, etc.

Capricorn

Given that the sun enters Capricorn on Makar Sankranti, this day is significant for those born under this sign. They ought to give away clothing, blankets, khichdi, etc.

Aquarius

Donating black urad, black clothing, and black sesame is encouraged for Aquarius people.

Pisces

On the day of Makar Sankranti, those born under this sign should offer groundnuts, sesame, jaggery, khichdi, etc.