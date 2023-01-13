Makar Sankranti 2023: 5 Best Rangoli Designs To Decorate Your Home On The Kite Festival

MAKAR SANKRANTI is a popular traditional festival of India that is dedicated to the Lord Sun (Surya). This festival marks the transition of the Sun into the Capricorn zodiac sign, marking the end or winter solstice and the start of longer days while symbolising the arrival of spring.

On this auspicious day, people decorate their homes with colourful and beautiful rangoli designs. Rangoli is considered auspicious in Dinu dharma on special occasions and religious ceremonies. Rangoli is considered a symbol of beauty, hope, peace and traditions. Therefore, we bring you some beautiful rangoli designs to make your home festive-ready.

